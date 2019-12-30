National Assembly Standing Committee summoned IG, CC, secretary interior on privilege breach

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday summoned IG Islamabad, Chief Commissioner and Secretary Interior on the matter of privilege shattered of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday summoned IG Islamabad, Chief Commissioner and Secretary Interior on the matter of privilege shattered of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.The committee discussed the question of Privilege raised by Mr.

Ali Nawaz Awan. MNA regarding baseless allegations made by Sardar Ghulam Mustafa, DSP, Thana Khanna, Islamabad in an open conference (KhuliKachehri) at Moza Sohan on 6th December, 2019 against the elected representative of Islamabad.The Committee expressed its displeasure on the absence of Secretary, M/o Interior, Chief Commissioner and IGP Islamabad.

The Committee unanimously decided to defer the agenda till its next meeting and directed the representatives of Interior, ICT and Islamabad Police to request their Senior Officers for attending the next meeting of the Committee in that regard.The meeting of Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges of the National Assembly was held in Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA.The Committee deferred the Question of Privilege raised by Mr.

Muhammad Aslam Khan, MNA regarding raid carried out against his offices without prior information and seized his files/record about a false report on the absence of the mover.It was unanimously decided by the Committee that subject matter would be disposed of in case of further absence of the mover in next meeting of the Committee.The Committee deferred the Question of Privileges raised by Mr.

Atta Ullah, MNA regarding not responding to his telephone calls by Managing Director, Water Board, Karachi and not responding to his telephone calls by Mr. Humayun Sagheer, Regional Head K-Electric, on the request of the mover due to his illness.It discussed the question of privileges raised by Mr.

Abdul MajeedNiazi, MNA against Mr. Liaqat Ali Tarar, DSP tehsil KarrorLal Eason, DistrictLayyah. The District Police Officer (DPO) briefed the Committee about the further outcome of the said issue.

However, the Committee deferred the matter due to the absence of the mover.Committee members deferred the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Ahmed HussainDeharr, MNA regarding not attending the telephone calls and misuse of authority by Mr.

Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Commissioner Multan, on the absence of the mover.The Committee discussed the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Muhammad AfzalKhokhar, MNA regarding incorrect reply provided by the SNGPL/Ministry of Petroleum on the floor of the National Assembly.

The Committee directed the Managing Director, SNGPL to coordinate with the Honorable Member for addressing the problems being faced by the Member in his constituency due to non-supply of Gas Schemes etc.

The Committee also recommended that Managing Director, SNGPL will submit its report to the Committee within 15 days.It again directed the Deputy Director, Parliament Lodges to resolve the issues being faced by the Parliamentarians in the Parliament House, due to poor maintenance work made by the CDA.

The Committee discussed the Questions on Privilege raised by Dr. Haider Ali, MNA regarding alleged reimbursement of huge money by the Honorable Member on account of his treatment as published in the daily news dated 23.08.2019.The Committee directed the Secretary, Information to probe into the matter and redress the grievances of the Honorable Members with his consultation and compliance report on the issue may be submitted before the Committee within 15 days.The Committee discussed the issues regarding release of funds by the M/o Finance for hiring/training of Human Resource and other facilities to Motorway/NHA.

The Joint Secretary M/o Finance informed that M/o Finance was already on board with Motorway Police and M/o Communication in that regard. However, the Committee directed to M/o Finance, M/o Communication and Additional IG Motorway to arrange a special meeting for considering the issues of Motorway Police regarding release of logistic and operational funds on priority basis.

The Committee also recommended that M/o Finance will submit its report to the Committee within 15 days.The Committee discussed the amendments proposed by Ms. ShaziaMarri, MNA, in Rules 200(1), 206, 208(1), 210, 212, 244(A)(2), 244(B) and 244(C)(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

After detailed discussion, the Committee unanimously decided that subject matter may be circulated to the leaders of the Parliamentary parties for their views/stance in that regard or the Parliamentary leaders may be invited in the meeting of the said Committee for obtaining of their comments.The meeting was attended by Mr.

Nawab Sher, Mr. Khuram Shahzad, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Mr. Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Mr. Muhammad Sajjad, Mr. Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Mr. Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Syed Imran Ahad Shah, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ms.

ShaguftaJumani, Mr. Ali Wazir, Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ms. Shazia Marri MNA/Mover, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar MNA/Mover, Dr. Haider Ali MNA/Mover, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan MNA/Mover, besides the senior officers from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Communication, M/o Health, M/o Interior, IGP, Islamabad, IGP, Baluchistan, Additional IGP, Sindh and Senior Officers from Power Division.