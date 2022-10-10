UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Starts Debate On Post-flood Situation In Country

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 09:42 PM

National Assembly starts debate on post-flood situation in country

The National Assembly on Monday formally started debate on the post-flood situation in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday formally started debate on the post-flood situation in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar moved a motion under Rule 259 about the situation arising out in the country due to the floods.

Initiating the debate on the motion, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said more than 33 million people had been affected due to the recent floods in the country and around 20.8 million of them were in dire need of basic amenities of life.

She said some 16,000 kilometers road infrastructure had been perished while several bridges were washed away. Around 1,700 had people lost their lives and more than 13,000 got injured. Over 650,000 pregnant women were facing unsanitary conditions while living in tents.

The minister said the government was making its best efforts to provide relief in the tragic moment, while the United Nations had also made appeals to the world assist Pakistan. A total of Rs 70 billion had been disbursed under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), she added.

She said water-borne diseases were spreading in the relief camps while hospitals, clinics, mosques and schools were still inundated in the flood hit areas of Sindh.

She urged the world to assist Pakistan, which had a meager contribution (less than one percent) to the overall pollution.

Pakistan in fact suffered due to global warming and the pollution created by the rich countries, and it was its right to be assisted by the latter, she maintained.

The minister criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for "misguiding the people and polarizing the society". During the Pakistan People Party's long march, its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had urged all the participants to ensure discipline. No property was damaged during that march, she added.

On the contrary, she alleged, public property was damaged during the PTI's political gatherings held till date. However, the party would not be allowed to do so in future, she added.

Ghous Bux Khan Mehar of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) said the people of interior Sindh were facing difficulties in the wake of floods and they needed help from the government. There should be no political point scoring on the issue, she added.

Later, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf deferred the debate till Wednesday with the consent of the House.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan People Party United Nations Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Flood Sherry Rehman Long March Road Alliance Mehar March Women Commerce All From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

27 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.