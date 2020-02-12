UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Strategic Plan To Improve Process Of Legislation: President Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

National Assembly strategic plan to improve process of legislation: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi Wednesday said the strategic plan of National Assembly would provide an opportunity to improve the process of legislation and help legislators to move forward in resolving issues of poverty, unemployment and price hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi Wednesday said the strategic plan of National Assembly would provide an opportunity to improve the process of legislation and help legislators to move forward in resolving issues of poverty, unemployment and price hike.

In a video message on the occasion of launch of strategic plan of National Assembly here, he appreciated the Speaker National Assembly for coming up with the plan to boost effectiveness of the Parliament.

Dr Alvi said the strategic plan would not only facilitate in effective legislation but would also increase the functionality of committees.

