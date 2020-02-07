UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Strongly Condemns Child Abuse Incident, Demand Public Hanging

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:59 PM

National Assembly strongly condemns child abuse incident, demand public hanging

The National Assembly Friday passed a resolution strongly condemning the child abuse incident and killing of a minor child in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Friday passed a resolution strongly condemning the child abuse incident and killing of a minor child in Nowshera.

The resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The resolution demanded death punishment and public hanging for those involved in the despicable incident.

The Minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also in favour of giving exemplary punishment to the people involved in such crime.

Ali Muhammad lauded the members of the Parliament on the passage of the resolution.

