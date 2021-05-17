UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians, Calls Upon UNSC To Take Necessary Action

Mon 17th May 2021

The National Assembly on Monday, while passing a unanimously resolution to strongly condemn the apartheid Israeli regime naked aggression against innocent Palestinian people, called upon the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take necessary action under Chapter-VII of the UN Charter to bring an end the ongoing crimes against humanity being perpetrated against the Palestinians

The resolution was moved by Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on behalf of all parties in the House.

The House also called upon the UN to ensure Israel's compliance with resolutions of UN Security Council, United National General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, reaffirming the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.

The house called upon the UN to ensure immediately halt Israeli aggression which has violated the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque, a holy site for more than 1.5 billion Muslims, and respect their freedom to worship and allow unfettered access to Muslims to repair any damage done to the religious holy site by Israel's criminal actions.

It also called upon the UN Secretary General to establish an independent Inquiry Tribunal to investigate the crime of genocide by the Apartheid Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

It also called upon to ensure Israel's compliance with the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and its Additional Protocol 1.

"The House expresses deep concern over the increasing violence and brutality perpetrated against the Palestinian people by the apartheid Israeli regime; strongly condemns the systematic and brutal disenfranchisement, exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people; strongly denounces the attacks by the apartheid Israeli regime on worshippers in al Aqsa mosque during Ramazan and attempts to stop the Azaan.

