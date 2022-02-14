UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Sub-Committee Appreciates Performance Of Railways Rwp Division

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A parliamentary Sub-Committee in a meeting held here on Monday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the officers of Railways Rawalpindi Division.

The Sub-Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways felicitated the officers for their efforts being made to improve overall performance of the division.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Convener of the Sub-Committee chaired the meeting while members of the committee MNAs Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ramesh Lal attended the meeting at the office of the divisional superintendent of Railways here.

Railways Additional General Manager, Arshad Salam Khattak, Railways Director General, Property and Land Hafeez Ullah, Divisional Superintendent, Inamullah, Director, Property and Land Rawalpindi Arif ur Rehman and divisional officers of Rawalpindi Division were present on the occasion and briefed the sub-committee members.

Hamid Hameed said there were several misconceptions about losses of Pakistan Railways due to various reasons which were baseless, adding, "We are satisfied with performance of several officers of Pakistan Railways who are committed and working hard."

