National Assembly sub committee discusses issue of false stories against legislators

The sub committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges Monday discussed the issue of baseless and fabricated stories on electronic and social media against members of the Parliament on unproven charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The sub committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges Monday discussed the issue of baseless and fabricated stories on electronic and social media against members of the Parliament on unproven charges.

The meeting of the sub committee was chaired by MNA Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and its members were Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Shagufta Jumani.

The sub committee was given the task by the main committee after it took detailed briefing from the high level officials of power distribution companies in a previous meeting on the matter.

The sub committee inquired into the registration of false FIRs and harassment of family of an MNA Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani by officials of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company.