UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Sub Committee Discusses Issue Of False Stories Against Legislators

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:52 PM

National Assembly sub committee discusses issue of false stories against legislators

The sub committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges Monday discussed the issue of baseless and fabricated stories on electronic and social media against members of the Parliament on unproven charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The sub committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges Monday discussed the issue of baseless and fabricated stories on electronic and social media against members of the Parliament on unproven charges.

The meeting of the sub committee was chaired by MNA Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and its members were Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Shagufta Jumani.

The sub committee was given the task by the main committee after it took detailed briefing from the high level officials of power distribution companies in a previous meeting on the matter.

The sub committee inquired into the registration of false FIRs and harassment of family of an MNA Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani by officials of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Social Media Company Sukkur Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

26 minutes ago

461 development projects underway in Bahawalpur di ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body condemns, Citizens Amendment Act in In ..

3 minutes ago

Liaquat National Hospital asked to upgrade its hos ..

4 minutes ago

Police tighten security of all 134 churches in Sia ..

9 minutes ago

Minorities enjoying complete religious freedom: Dr ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.