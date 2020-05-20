National Assembly sub committee presents plan for agri sector reforms

The sub committee of National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products on Tuesday presented a comprehensive plan for structural reforms to accelerate agriculture growth in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The sub committee of National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products on Tuesday presented a comprehensive plan for structural reforms to accelerate agriculture growth in Pakistan.

The convener of the sub committee Shandana Gulzar Khan during a meeting here stated that the document was prepared by the sub-committee in collaboration with Ministry of National Food Security and Research and agriculture specific international agencies engaged in Pakistan.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam praised the detailed input of the sub-committee.

The convener outlined that the budget proposals were based on long term vision for agriculture and added that the essence of accelerated agriculture lied in structural reforms.

The plan of the sub committee included revamping agriculture credit system, reorienting agriculture research, digitizing agriculture extension system, transfer of technology through rental model, legislative framework for contract farming and promoting farmer producer organizations.

The minister prayed for the health of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and thanked him for the support received from the sub-committee.

Shandana also elaborated on the pathways for enhancing Pakistan's agricultural export. The plan includes farmers awareness on international food safety and quality standards, sanitary and phytosanitary standards in addition to certification, traceability and sustainability.

The recommendations included the digitization of agricultural marketplaces and provision of high quality inputs to farmers.