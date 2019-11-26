UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Summoned To Meet On December 2

The President Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on December 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Parliament House, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The President Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on December 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release.

