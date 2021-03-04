UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Summoned To Meet On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:50 PM

National Assembly summoned to meet on Saturday

The President has summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Saturday (March 6) at 12:15 pm in the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The President has summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Saturday (March 6) at 12:15 pm in the Parliament House.

The session was summoned for the purpose of requiring the Prime Minister to obtain the vote of confidence from the National Assembly under Article 91(7) of the constitution, said a notification issued here Thursday.

The President summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause(1) of Article 54 of the constitution, it further said.

