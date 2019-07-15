National Assembly Summoned To Meet On Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the 16th July, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Parliament House.
The Speaker has summoned the National Assembly Session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release.