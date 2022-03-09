National Assembly to celebrate its platinum jubilee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Assembly of Pakistan will celebrate its platinum jubilee on August 10, 2022, as the first session of the constituent Assembly of Pakistan was held on the same day in 1947, a week prior to the independence of Pakistan.

Therefore, in order to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of the National Assembly of Pakistan in a befitting manner, the Speaker National Assembly approved numerous initiatives including designing a special logo on the occasion.

The issuance of a commemorative coin and commemorative stamp etc has also been approved. In addition to the aforesaid, a series of events would be held throughout the year starting from August 10, 2021.

The speaker also approved one of the initiatives in order to promote bilateral ties with friendly countries through parliamentary diplomacy by utilizing platform of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

In that spirit, various parliamentary delegations went abroad to different destinations to hold meetings with the parliamentary stakeholders of friendly countries in order to strengthen the existing ties and to enhance cooperation through the regular exchange of visits.

In order to maintain the principle of reciprocity, the National Assembly of Pakistan will not only send delegations abroad but will also host/hosted parliamentary delegations from various countries during the year.

The matter regarding recent sending of Parliamentary delegations comprising members of the National Assembly abroad has been misreported in the media therefore it may not be reported out of context.