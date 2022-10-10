National Assembly to continue till October 21, likely to discuss recent flood situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the National Assembly said that the ongoing session would continue till October, 21 to discuss the situation arising out of recent floods in Pakistan.

The house would also discuss the efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees. Besides, the session would also take-up certain key bills and other issues of public importance on a daily basis.

The decisions were taken by the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in its meeting held under chairmanship of the Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday, said a news release.

It was also decided that no regular session of the Assembly would be held on Tuesday, October 11, owing to the Joint Session of the Parliament.

The session would then resume from October 12.

Moreover, Wednesday, October 13 would be dedicated for private business of the House.

The meeting also discussed the annual Calendar for the upcoming sessions of the National Assembly. It was decided that the calendar would hopefully be finalized and approved prior to the next meeting of the Advisory Committee.

Apart from the Speaker, the meeting was attended by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister, Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, and MNAs' Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Mr. Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Mr. Noor Alam Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mr. Nawab Sher, Ms. Rubina Irfan, Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.