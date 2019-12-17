UrduPoint.com
National Assembly To Hold Dialogue On Role Of Parliaments In Cementing Regional Integration

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

National Assembly of Pakistan will host a regional dialogue on "Role of Parliaments in Cementing Regional Integration" on Wednesday here at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The dialogue will focus on exploring the corridors of shared prosperity for the region through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The dialogue will be attended by parliamentarians, representatives of the government, diplomatic corps, intelligentsia and development experts.

Speaker Asad Qaiser will inaugurate the dialogue with his keynote address.

The Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing, will also address the inaugural session of the regional dialogue and highlight the CPEC role in progress and development of the region.

The second and concluding session of the dialogue will focus on "CPEC- A win win situation for all".

On conclusion, a report on "Building Regional Connectivity for Pakistan" by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) would also be launched.

