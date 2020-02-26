National Assembly to host National Dialogue on Afghanistan

National Assembly of Pakistan will host a National Dialogue on Afghanistan in 3rd week of March, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) National Assembly of Pakistan will host a National Dialogue on Afghanistan in 3rd week of March, 2020. The Dialogue is being organized on the initiative of Speaker, National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The National Dialogue will be attended by Parliamentarians, Intelligentsia, academia, strategic analysts, and representatives of civil society besides eminent media personnel.

The National Dialogue will discuss and suggest way forward to deal with the situation arising in post US - Afghanistan peace agreement.