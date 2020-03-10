UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly To Launch Debate On Pakistan's Agro-economy On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:37 PM

National Assembly to launch debate on Pakistan's agro-economy on Wednesday

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the lower house of the Parliament would initiate an exclusive debate on Pakistan's agro-economy to explore avenues for boosting the sector with special focus on inclusivity, sustainability and food security on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the lower house of the Parliament would initiate an exclusive debate on Pakistan's agro-economy to explore avenues for boosting the sector with special focus on inclusivity, sustainability and food security on Wednesday.

He said the agriculture was and would remain central part to Pakistan's economic development in the foreseeable future and it was vital to hold an informed debate to identify the pathways for uplifting Pakistan's agro-economy, a press release said.

The speaker urged the members of treasury and opposition benches to discuss agro-economy as a matter of national food security, decent economic growth and poverty alleviation beyond party politics.

On the other hand, he has convened a National Dialogue on Agriculture on March 12, at a local hotel which would be attended by members of Parliament, and the representatives of the provinces, private sector, international organizations and ambassadors, technical experts.

The dialogue would provide platform to various stakeholders to hold an informed debate in the NA and promote policy coherence and coordination at all levels of government.

The national dialogue on agriculture aims to identify the impediments which continue to impede progress in realizing Pakistan's full agricultural potential.

The dialogue is part of the endeavors of the NA Special Committee on Agricultural Products to assist in accelerating the national agricultural growth rate.

Outlining the aims of dialogue, Asad Qaiser said policy dialogue, coherence and coordination was vital to building political momentum for necessary reforms and policy shifts in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

He further added that dialogue was convened to identify short and long-term policy measures to effectively address structural constraints and market failures.

Asad Qaiser, who heads the NA Special Committee on Agricultural Products, underlined the need for improving farmers' profitability, improving national agricultural output and identifying the pathways for enhancing Pakistan's agricultural export value and competitiveness.

He has invited experts, relevant international agencies, practitioners and officials from around the country to deliberate on agriculture.

He vowed that the National Assembly would orchestrate meaningful debates on all other national priorities in the days ahead.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Agriculture Hotel Progress March Market All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visit Gurdwara Babey Di ..

2 minutes ago

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

1 hour ago

About 6,500 Russians Currently Traveling in Israel ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 organizes "Left Lane and Safety Helmet ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: top US universities move classes onli ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result o ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.