National Assembly to meet again on June 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The sitting of the National Assembly was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, the June 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm.

During the speech of Leader of Opposition, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the meeting was suspended for a long time due to argument between the Opposition and treasury members.

Finally, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser adjourned the meeting till tomorrow.