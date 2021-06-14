UrduPoint.com
National Assembly To Meet Again On June 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:27 PM

National Assembly to meet again on June 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The sitting of the National Assembly was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, the June 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm.

During the speech of Leader of Opposition, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the meeting was suspended for a long time due to argument between the Opposition and treasury members.

Finally, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser adjourned the meeting till tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

