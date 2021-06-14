National Assembly To Meet Again On June 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:27 PM
The sitting of the National Assembly was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, the June 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm
During the speech of Leader of Opposition, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the meeting was suspended for a long time due to argument between the Opposition and treasury members.
Finally, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser adjourned the meeting till tomorrow.