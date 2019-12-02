UrduPoint.com
National Assembly To Meet On December 4

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:58 PM

National Assembly to meet on December 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on December 4 at 4:00 p.m. here in the Parliament House.

The President has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

