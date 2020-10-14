National Assembly to meet on Friday

The President of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on October 16 at 4:30 p.m at the Parliament House here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The President of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on October 16 at 4:30 p.m at the Parliament House here.

The president summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.