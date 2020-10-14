UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly To Meet On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:39 PM

National Assembly to meet on Friday

The President of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on October 16 at 4:30 p.m at the Parliament House here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The President of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on October 16 at 4:30 p.m at the Parliament House here.

The president summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly President Of Pakistan Parliament October P

Recent Stories

Over 1.5 million students compete for 5th edition ..

11 minutes ago

CBUAE withdraws AED10.9 bn in excess liquidity dur ..

26 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi pays homage to martyred students i ..

1 minute ago

Premier League clubs unanimously reject 'Project B ..

1 minute ago

Senate to meet on OCt, 16

1 minute ago

Putin Submits Bill on Status of State Council to P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.