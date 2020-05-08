National Assembly to meet on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3 pm at the Parliament House.

The President has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

This session will be the 21st session of the incumbent National Assembly.