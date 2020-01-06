UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Unanimously Demands Confiscation Of Book Containing Desecrating Material Against Holy Personalities

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the foreign religious book containing desecrating material against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and demanded immediate confiscation of the book

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the foreign religious book containing desecrating material against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and demanded immediate confiscation of the book.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema demanded making proper legislation for restricting the publication of desecration material against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), his companions (Sahaba- e-Karam), (RA), his wives (RA) Umhaat- ul- Momaineen, and Ahl-e- Bait (RA).

"The house condemns in strong words the desecrating material of holy personalities as such material hurts the Muslims and demands banning such material immediately."The house demanded of the government to allow the publication, uploading on social media of foreign religious books after the permission of certification of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). The resolution also demanded establishing a filtration system on pattern of Saudi Arabia for the prevention of desecrating material.

