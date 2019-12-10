National Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Indian citizenship legislation

The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution against the anti-Muslim citizenship legislation passed by the Indian parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution against the anti-Muslim citizenship legislation passed by the Indian

Presenting the resolution in the House, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said while the world was marking the Human Rights Day, the Indian government continued human rights violations in the held Jammu and Kashmir, with its occupation forces using rape as a weapon of war along with pellet guns against women and children.

The minister said the lower house of Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) had passed the controversial bill to grant citizenship to religious minorities, excluding Muslims, from neighbouring countries.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) seeks to amend 1955 law to grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis but excludes Muslims.