ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) National Assembly will meet in Islamabad on Wednesday (December 4, 2019) at 4:00 pm afternoon.Speaker Asad Qaiser will preside over the session.