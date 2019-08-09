National Assembly witnesses another ruckus day

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Friday witnessed uproar for second consecutive day as Opposition and Treasury benches traded barbs mainly over arrest of Maryum Nawaz by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Speaking on a point of order, Khawaja Muhammad Asif alleged that political victimization of opposition members was being carried out through selective accountability. The NAB's accountability process was mere for the Opposition," he said.

He said PML-N fulfilled all its promises made with the people and strengthen the country's economy despite long-sit.

Responding to points raised by Khawaja Asif and Shahbaz Sharif, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan refuted the allegations and said the judiciary was independent and the cases were not framed by the PTI government. They should pursue their cases in the courts of law rather in the parliament, he added.

He urged the Opposition to utilize this august house only for the interest of general masses rather for their own interests.

The minister said the opposition should explain in the court why the detained people received billions of Dollars from abroad. The government couldn't answer NAB, he added.

While responding to the opposition members allegations that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was trying to distract the nation from the Kashmir issue, he recalled that the Indian premier Modi had flown in to Pakistan on the occasion of former premier Nawaz's granddaughter's wedding.

Raja Pervez Ashraf of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian said that the government should put aside its differences with the opposition and adopt a united stance in the face of the ongoing Kashmir crisis. He said it was a high time to forge unity and showed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Pervaiz Ashraf said the government should continue its accountability process but it should not be based on political victimization.

He also lauded Hindu Council for installing a huge national flag in the hall of National Assembly.

Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazal said the international community had already accepted Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory and the United Nations had also passed many resolutions on Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Dr Ramesh Kumar while congratulating the nation on the forthcoming Independence Day on behalf of minority community, called for setting up a parliamentary committee for direct talk with India over revoking Article 370 and 35A.

He also called for setting aside personal difference in larger national interests.

Later, the house was prorogued sine die.