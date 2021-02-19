UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Witnesses Heated Debate On Food, Electricity, Gas Prices

Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday witnessed heated debate on food inflation and hike in electricity and gas prices that had been real issues for the people.

Speaking on the motion that this House may discuss the food inflation and gas and electricity prices, Qasir Sheikh said the people had voted the parliamentarians to discuss and redress their issues.

He said the people had lot of expectations from PTI-led government and added the opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto had offered the government for charter of economy to resolve these issues.

He said the issues could only be resolved through joint and collective efforts and added that the PTI government came to power with the slogan to root out corruption and control inflation.

He passionately called for focusing on these specific issues.

Taking part in the discussion, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that inflation was the real issue for common people.

He said PTI had contested the general elections on major issues : elimination of corruption, inflation and unemployment.

He said the government should now move forward and called for taking drastic measures to redress these issues for ensuring proper relief to people.

