Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has recommended the Public Sector Development Program proposals (PSDP) of Cabinet and Establishment Divisions for the year 2020-21amounting to Rs17,283.01 million and Rs.256.882 million, respectively.The meeting of the committee was held under the Chairmanship of MNA, Syed Amin-ul-Haque here on Friday.The meeting was apprised that Cabinet Division had demanded 18,231.45 for 15 projects to be carried out during the next financial year.

Giving the breakup of the Projects, the Secretary Cabinet Division informed that allocation had been demanded for 2 projects of Cabinet Division's 6-Aviation Squadron, 1 project of Establishment of 200 bed Gynecology Hospital in Rawalpindi and 11 projects of infrastructure development in Karachi and Sindh.

The Committee was not satisfied with the justification submitted by the Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in respect of PSDP demand for facilitation of Tourism in Islamabad project and construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahat, therefore, directed for a comprehensive briefing on two projects of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in its next meeting.

The committee directed for completion of the projects within their stipulated timelines.

It observed that in absence of proper planning and assessment of projects, the cost of projects were revised resulting in cost escalation and delays. The committee also directed for briefing by Cabinet Division on construction of flyover at Jinnah Avenue, M-9, Karachi in its next meeting.

The Committee observed that proper planning and feasibility has not been carried out. The Committee recommended 12 projects of Cabinet Division worth Rs.17,283.01 million whereas decision on the rest three projects would be taken in the next meeting.The committee while scrutinizing the PSDP proposals of Establishment Division approved the projects which mainly relate to upgradation and maintenance of Civil Services academy Lahore, National school of Public Policy Lahore, National Center for Rural Development Islamabad, Pakistan Academy of Rural Development Peshawar, Construction of multipurpose Community Center at Pakistan Mint Colony Lahore and provision of generator at National Institute of Management Karachi.