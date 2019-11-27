(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) The Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges of the National Assembly recommended the suspension of Zonal Chief of Sukkur Electricity Power Company (SEPCO) on disciplinary ground.The meeting of the committee was held on Wednesday at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA.The Committee discussed the question of Privilege raised by Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, MNA for alleged disconnection of electricity of his house.

The Committee once again expressed its serious displeasure on the absence of relevant officers from. The Committee also noted the consecutive absence of Secretary, Power Division in the previous meetings of the Committee.The Committee advised Secretary Power Division to take disciplinary action against Aqeel Junejo, Zonal Chief (SEPCO) on uploading of video clips against MNA, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani on social media (Facebook) regarding baseless and fabricated story against the prestige of Member National Assembly for defamation among the public.

After thread bear discussion the Secretary, Power Division, proposed that a Sub-Committee may be appointed to probe into the matter with the assistance of Senior Officers from Power Division.However, Secretary, Power Division assured the Committee that said matter can be further inquired on the directions of the Committee by himself and report in that regard will be submitted before the Committee within three days.

The Secretary informed that anti theft campaign and disconnection of illegal defaulting connections was sprinting, successfully.

The Committee unanimously seconded the suggestion given by the Secretary Power Division and decided to appoint the Sub-Committee in that regard.The Committee deferred the Question of Privilege raised by Muhammad Aslam Khan, MNA regarding raid carried out against his offices without prior information and seized his files/record about a false report on his request.Meeting also discussed the agenda pertaining to the Privilege motion raised by Atta Ullah, MNA regarding not responding to his telephone calls by Managing Director, Water Board, Karachi.

The Committee showed its displeasure on the absence of MD, Water board Karachi and directed that his attendance may be confirmed in the next meeting of the Committee, otherwise necessary summon can be issued under Rule 227(3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007.The Committee discussed the agenda regarding Privilege motion raised by Atta Ullah, MNA regarding not responding to his telephone calls by Humayun Sagheer, Regional Head K-Electric the representative from K-Electric attended the meeting, however, the Committee unanimously decided that the attendance of the relevant person was necessary in this regard.

The Committee also noticed the unscheduled load-shedding in Karachi and decided to invite NEPRA, in its meeting for comprehensive briefing, in that regard.While, considering the question of privilege raised by Sher Akbar Khan, MNA regarding allegedly not attending his telephone call by Chief Executive Officer, PESCO.

The Committee disposed off the matter after un-conditional apology by the CEO, PESCO.