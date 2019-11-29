The Standing Committee of National Assembly has sought the details of the fund collected for construction of Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand dams and the expenditure incurred on advertisement on media in this regard

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) The Standing Committee of National Assembly has sought the details of the fund collected for construction of Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand dams and the expenditure incurred on advertisement on media in this regard.The meeting of the standing committee on water resources was held at Parliament on Friday under the Chairmanship of Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, MNA.The meeting also directed to Ministry of Water Resources to take up the issue of proposed power station, which would be constructed at Chashma Jhelum Link Canal, in the Council of Common Interest(CCI) meeting expected to be held in near future.

The Committee discussed the matters pertaining to Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams fund , whereas Ministry of Water Resources explained their position.

However, the Committee directed the minister that latest position of the funds should be presented in the next meeting of the committee.The Committee also discussed the issue of conservation of water and directed the ministry to made perfect mechanism for supply and demand aspects of water and directed IRSA to install telemeter on the main rivers' head works in this regard and a thorough report be presented to the Committee in the next meeting.The meeting discussed the irrigated water resource management issue and recommended that sufficient funds be allocated for this purpose to all the Provinces and grass root public awareness be started through seminars and electronic/print media in which the importance of clean water should be highlighted to the nation.