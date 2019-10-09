UrduPoint.com
National Assembly's Committee Adjourns Due To Absence Of Bureaucracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

National Assembly's committee adjourns due to absence of bureaucracy

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Defence adjourned its meeting as a protest over absence of top bureaucracy from Ministry of Interior, NACTA and FIA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Defence adjourned its meeting as a protest over absence of top bureaucracy from Ministry of Interior, NACTA and FIA.Meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence held on Thursday in the Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Amjad Ali Khan, MNA, wherein Secretary, Ministry of Interior, DGNACTA, DG FIA and others were invited to brief the committee on cyber crimes related issues but none of these bureaucrats attended the meeting.

The Committee, taking notice of the non-attendance of the said officers, adjourned its meeting as a protest and decided to raise the matter before the Privilege Committee of National Assembly.The meeting was attended by the MNAs, Syed Faiz-ul- Hassan, Dr.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Tahir Sadiq, Riaz ul Haq, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Syed Amin ul Haq, Rubina Irfan, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Aftab Shaban Mirani.

