ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday announced a panel of members for conducting the proceedings of the House as chairman in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Deputy Speaker, while chairing the session, announced that Syed Fakhar Imam, Ch Mehmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Iqbal Muhammad Khan and Munaza Hassan would be members of the panel in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly and one of them would chair the session.