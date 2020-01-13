As many as 239 officers and low grade employees of National Assembly (NA) were promoted to next grade

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) As many as 239 officers and low grade employees of National Assembly (NA) were promoted to next grade. The Speaker National Assembly has distributed the promotion letter among officers.

A ceremony in this regard was held on Monday. It stated that 83 person who promoted to next grade were ex-CADD employees and 156 employees of NA.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Ijaz Shah, Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad, MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Agha Rafiqallha and other participants attended the ceremony.

According to the new rules Chamber Attended, Dispatch rider, peon and all machine operators would be promoted to next rank every five years. While praising the employees, speaker hoped that they would perform duties with devotion and enthusiasm.