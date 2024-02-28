National Assembly's Inaugural Session Scheduled For Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:12 PM
The inaugural session of the National Assembly is set to take place on Thursday at 10 am at the Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The inaugural session of the National Assembly is set to take place on Thursday at 10 am at the Parliament House.
According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs requested the Prime Minister's approval to make arrangements for the inaugural session of the newly elected Lower House.
Following legal counsel from the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Prime Minister granted his approval under clause (2) of Article 91 of the Constitution of the country.
Recent Stories
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication4 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equality to secure economic ..7 minutes ago
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms7 minutes ago
-
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons7 minutes ago
-
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat areas6 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer6 minutes ago
-
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language6 minutes ago
-
CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated6 minutes ago
-
LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shahpur6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI candidates15 minutes ago