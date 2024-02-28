Open Menu

National Assembly's Inaugural Session Scheduled For Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:12 PM

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

The inaugural session of the National Assembly is set to take place on Thursday at 10 am at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The inaugural session of the National Assembly is set to take place on Thursday at 10 am at the Parliament House.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs requested the Prime Minister's approval to make arrangements for the inaugural session of the newly elected Lower House.

Following legal counsel from the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Prime Minister granted his approval under clause (2) of Article 91 of the Constitution of the country.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament From

Recent Stories

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

4 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

7 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

7 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

7 minutes ago
 59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

7 minutes ago
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

6 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

6 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

6 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

6 minutes ago
 CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan