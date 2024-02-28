The inaugural session of the National Assembly is set to take place on Thursday at 10 am at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The inaugural session of the National Assembly is set to take place on Thursday at 10 am at the Parliament House.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs requested the Prime Minister's approval to make arrangements for the inaugural session of the newly elected Lower House.

Following legal counsel from the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Prime Minister granted his approval under clause (2) of Article 91 of the Constitution of the country.