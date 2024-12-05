Open Menu

National Assembly’s Issues New Press Gallery Cards

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly’s Media Directorate has announced the issuance of new press gallery cards for journalists ahead of the 11th and 12th parliamentary sessions, starting November 20.

The updated cards are intended to streamline security procedures and will only be provided after the submission of old cards to prevent entry issues.

Journalists are urged to collect their cards to ensure uninterrupted access, said a news release issued by National Assembly media directorate.

