Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

National Assembly's newly elected lawmakers take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The newly elected members of the National Assembly on Thursday took oath and vowed to work for the betterment of people and the strengthening of democracy in the country.

The maiden session of the assembly began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an which was followed by the swearing-in of the members.

National Assembly's outgoing speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath to the lawmakers-elect.

The speaker then asked all the legislators to proceed to the speaker’s desk to sign the roll of members in alphabetical order.

PML-N leaders Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , PPP's chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, senior leaders, Asif Ali Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gillani, JUI-F's Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PTI's senior leader and former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Omar Ayub Khan, and IPP's, senior leader, Abdul Aleem Khan, were all present in the assembly for the oath-taking.

