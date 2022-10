National athlete survives car accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistani javelin thrower and South Asian Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem survived a car accident in Mian Channu on Tuesday.

As per private news channel report, accident happened when the national athlete's car hit an auto-rickshaw near Kacheri in Mian Channu.

Arshad Nadeem remained safe in accident while his car sustained minor damage.