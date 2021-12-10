UrduPoint.com

National Awareness Campaign About Blasphemy Laws Soon: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that an awareness campaign about the Tauheen-i-Namoos-e-Risalat and Tauheen-i-Mazhab (blasphemy laws) would soon be started across the country

Talking to the media at Grand Mosque Behria Town here on Friday, he said the elements which misuse the religion for their own interests were criminals.

Ashrafi said that followers of all religions in the country strongly condemn the Sialkot lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager and appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to treat it as a test case and order a speedy trial for it. "Those involved in the incident had not only brought bad name to the religion but the country as well," he added.

He said that he, along with an ulema delegation from different schools of thought, had visited Sri Lankan High Commission office and conveyed their condolences to the people of Sri Lanka over the tragic incident.

Ashrafi urged the nation to make united efforts to maintain the atmosphere of peace and tolerance in the country, saying that nation should be united against not only terrorism but also against extremism for strengthening the institutions. He said that extremism was playing a role of poison, so collective efforts were needed to counter the situation.

He said that the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan and declaration of Crops Commander's Conference were an expression of national sentiment, which was appreciated by all ulema and mashaikh, adding that due punishment would be given to the culprits involved in the barbarism.

Ashrafi also appealed to all social media user to remove all kinds of videos and other materials regarding Sialkot tragedy from their social media accounts and play their active role in promotion of peace in the country. He said the Sialkot tragedy had also been condemned in Friday prayers gatherings across the country.

