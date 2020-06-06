UrduPoint.com
National Bank Of Pakistan Branch Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:27 AM

National Bank of Pakistan branch sealed in Faisalabad

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Koh-e-Noor Chowk branch was sealed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Koh-e-Noor Chowk branch was sealed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020.

General Assistant (Revenue) Malik Rashid sealed the bank branch where 16 positive cases of coronavirus were reported.

