National Bank Of Pakistan Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary On Nov.12

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:44 PM

National Bank of Pakistan celebrates its 70th anniversary on Nov.12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):National Bank of Pakistan will celebrate its 70 anniversary on Tuesday to highlight its achievements and a leading role in the banking industry and the meritorious services to the account holders.

The main function will begin here at its Head Office at 9:30 A.M.

NBP President Arif Usmani and senior management will grace the occasion, told Spokesman of the bank on Monday.

All branches, regional offices and staff colleges will hold celebratory gatherings and cake cutting ceremonies.

The day will start with joint prayers and Shukrana to Almighty Allah for the vibrant past, dynamic present and foreseen shinning future.

He said that during 70th anniversary celebrations, National Bank will celebrate and take pride of its continuous success of the bank for many years.

