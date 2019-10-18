UrduPoint.com
National Bank Of Pakistan Collecting Rs25 Instead Of Rs2 As Commission: Auditor General Of Pakistan Tells PAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:26 AM

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead of Rs2 as commission: Auditor General of Pakistan tells PAC

Auditor General of Pakistan Thursday informed the Public Accounts Committee that National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is illicitly collecting Rs23 as commission in the name of passport processing fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Auditor General of Pakistan Thursday informed the Public Accounts Committee that National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is illicitly collecting Rs23 as commission in the name of passport processing fee.

The audit observed that the ministry on the request of NBP increased the commission of bank from Rs2 to Rs25 without consulting the finance division and State Bank of Pakistan, which is considered to be an undue favor to the bank.

Interior ministry on this objection had to submit its inquiry report to the committee headed by Shahida Akhtar Ali, Member of National Assembly but the interior secretary without intimation was absent from the meeting.

The committee took notice of his absence and expressed displeasure on such an autocratic attitude upon which the interior additional secretary tendered apology to the committee.

Additional secretary informed the committee that the ministry on PAC's instructions had sought reply from the bank and conducted an inquiry into the matter. However, the bank's reply was found unsatisfactory, even the bank continued the practice of collecting Rs25 as commission.

The committee felt stranded due to the absence of the secretary therefore pended the para for discussion.

The committee reiterated its previous orders to allow national banks other than NBP to collect passport processing fee.

At the moment, only NBP across the country is collecting passport processing fee.

