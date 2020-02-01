National Bank of Pakistan conducts Hajj-2020 Balloting for employees

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) conducted Hajj-2020 balloting for the selection of 25 employees include regular/contractual, five executives up to vice president, 10 officers up to Grade-I and 10 Clerical/Non-Clerical staff for performaning Hajj-2020 on Bank's expenses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) conducted Hajj-2020 balloting for the selection of 25 employees include regular/contractual, five executives up to vice president, 10 officers up to Grade-I and 10 Clerical/Non-Clerical staff for performaning Hajj-2020 on Bank's expenses.

NBP President Arif Usmani presided over the Hajj balloting ceremony along with senior management and other executives of the bank, said a statement.

On the occasion, President Arif Usmani congratulated all the 25 lucky employees who were declared successful in the balloting and said that they were blessed by the Almighty Allah to perform "Fareezah Hajj".

He urged them to pray for the prosperity of the Bank and the country while visiting the holy places.