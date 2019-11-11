National Bank of Pakistan Mingora holds ceremony of Milaadun Nabi (PBUH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Bank of Pakistan, Swat chapter here Monday organized a ceremony to commemorate Eid Milaadun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) by cutting a cake at Mingora branch

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam and District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Noor participated as chief guests while NBP Regional Chief Daood Jan Khan, Regional Manager Habibullah, Branch Manager Shaukat Ali along with all staff members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Speakers highlighted various aspects of life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and said that ALLAH Almighty has declared 'Rehmatul Lil Alamin' to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and there is no doubt that our Prophet (PBUH) was the most merciful for all mankind.

Later participants of the ceremony cut the cake and dua was also offered for stability of the country.