National Bank Of Pakistan Pledges To Empower More Women

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:07 AM

National Bank of Pakistan pledges to empower more women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):An increase in participation of female workforce in a holistic environment in which women can translate their ideas will contribute to higher economic growth, said Asma Shaikh, SEVP/ Group Chief, HRMG, while addressing a large gathering of female employees at the Women's Day Celebration at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Head Office.

At the outset of the celebration, Ms. Asma Shaikh conducted an interactive session in which she asked the participants to speak up about their challenges and share their success stories with others, said a statement.

She encouraged all the females to learn to express, write and think no matter in whatever stage they are in their careers.

Working women in Pakistan feel they face a number of challenges to make their voice heard in business environments. The two key challenges often identified by women in the workplace are sustaining a belief in their own ability and potential and having the confidence to put themselves forward for senior positions.

Sadaffe Abid, NBP BoD, CEO, Circle Women Association, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

She encouraged the participants with her motivational speech and urged them not to underestimate themselves, women need to be more courageous and stay in the game.

She further said that when women are given rights, the skills and the opportunities to succeed, it creates a powerful ripple effect.

