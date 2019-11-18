National Bank of Pakistan to collect service fees at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Yatris

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):National Bank of Pakistan teams successfully started collection of service charges from Sikh yatris at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor through NBP counters within the span of just fifteen days.

Special arrangements for collection of service charges from the yatris were made through three options including collection of cash @ USD 20 per yatri per visit through 24 cash collection counters-- collection through web portal / Internet Payment Gateway for payment of service and charges via credit cards (Master / Visa / UPI)--collection through 10 Cheque -- Cash Deposit Machines -- and Collection through "Point of Sale" to be placed at the counters, said NBP statement issued here on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the corridor at a ceremony held in the courtyard of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9.

The senior executives of National Bank had also attended the ceremony.