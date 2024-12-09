National Blind Cricketers Elevate Pakistan’s Pride With T20 World Cup Victory: VC ICP
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Islamia College (ICP) Peshawar, Prof Dr Ali Muhammad, praised the national blind cricket team for their exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup, stating that they have brought immense pride to the nation.
“These players are our heroes, who have illuminated Pakistan’s name globally with their extraordinary talents, giving the green and white flag a positive identity,” he remarked.
Dr Ali Muhammad emphasized the collective responsibility of society to support and encourage these athletes to achieve even greater success.
He made these comments during a special meeting with the Secretary of the Blind Cricket Association, Habibullah Khattak, and members of the victorious national blind cricket team. The meeting was attended by Islamia College’s Director of Sports, Ali Hoti, among others.
The Vice Chancellor commended the team’s outstanding performance on the international stage, highlighting their dedication and passion, which has elevated Pakistan’s reputation.
He added, “Islamia College Peshawar has always been at the forefront of promoting sports and will continue to honor and support the achievements of national athletes.”
Habibullah Khattak expressed gratitude to Dr Ali Muhammad for his unwavering encouragement, noting that such support not only boosts players’ morale but also paves the way for their future triumphs.
The players, too, found the meeting highly motivating and expressed that such backing strengthens their resolve. They shared their experiences of victory and discussed strategies for upcoming challenges.
Both the Vice Chancellor and Director of Sports assured the Blind Cricket Association officials and players of Islamia College’s full cooperation. They reiterated their commitment to taking every possible step to further enhance Pakistan’s presence in the sports arena.
The event served as a testament to the mutual resolve of educational institutions and sports associations to work together in celebrating and fostering talent that brings pride to the nation.
