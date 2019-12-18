National Book Foundation (NBF) gets 74 unique Islamic books

National Book Foundation (NBF) has received a set of 74 precious Islamic books on Quranic scripts, calligraphy and Tafseer for its museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) has received a set of 74 precious Islamic books on Quranic scripts, calligraphy and Tafseer for its museum.

Talking to APP, country's known calligrapher Azeem Iqbal who did the designing and finishing of the gallery, said that Professor Zahid Butt has given the collection of these unique Quranic scripts, calligraphic pieces and Hadith and Tafseer books.

He said that the display of rare collection of Quranic scripts and stunning stone studded Quranic pieces at Quran gallery of National Book Museum is serving as the source of inspiration for general public and the youth with the opportunity to know about the history of various eras of calligraphic scripts.

He said that from world's smallest to largest Quran displays, the gallery depicts precious stone studded scripts, Arabic and Persian scripts written with gold and silver ink and three rare micro Qurans that a magnifying glass needs to be used to recite them, He said that the NBF has been promoting Pakistani Culture, disseminating knowledge and inculcating book reading habit among the youngsters. The books and art bring tranquility, harmony and softness in our minds which lead to the path of peace and love in the society.

He said that the establishment of National Book Museum is cause oriented and ideally suited for promotion of our national literary heritage, literacy, education and book culture, he said.

The stress is less on the structural variations then on the meanings of the written words which are used primarily to express feelings, emotions, thoughts, wishes, desires, commands and pleasure, Azeem Iqbal said.

Azeem Iqbal displayed a collection of his works including various eras of Quranic script writing and the history of calligraphy to capture the golden period of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to different periods of Islamic civilizations to the present century.

He skillfully employs various mediums like leather, stone, wood, bamboo, gold, bronze, copper and hand crafted paper to create beautiful pieces.

The panels on display are reflective of the crafty art, while the masterly executed calligraphy lines, sculptural and monumental innovations and antiquity is symbolized by the touch of wood and the sanctity imbued with "Aab-e-Zamzam".

Azeem Iqbal is among those artists who introduced new techniques of calligraphy by using leather, wood, handmade paper, gold leaf, stones, copper and other traditional items blended with Kufi, Taluth and Nastalique scripts.

For the pure visual effect like an orientalist, the artist uses numerous traditional arts to embellish his work. These decorative arts are used not only to visualize beauty of the work but also to capture the spirit of the written words.

Azeem's calligraphies are decorated with floral and geometrical patterns in the oriental tradition while tea-washed paper is used to give a typical burnt and antique look. The technique of Collage is used in the broader sense to complete a crafty art panel.

The self-taught artist gets his inspiration from nature with the ideology that calligraphy is a field of love, devotion through portrayal of divine rhythmic beauty and exaltation in the spiritual domain.