National Book Foundation (NBF) Organizes A Seminar To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:54 PM

National Book Foundation (NBF) organizes a seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday organized "Kashmir Solidarity Seminar" to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday organized "Kashmir Solidarity Seminar" to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed solidarity.

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood�was the chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Managing Director NBF Inamul Haq Javeid also attended the seminar.

Eminent scholars including Masood Mufti, Ayesha Masood Malik, Asghar Abid, Mahboob Zafar, Dr. Qaisra Alvi and others also participated in the seminar to to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that our writers and scholars were giving immense importance to the Kashmir dispute and termed it big contribution. He expressed the hope that our writers and scholars would continue writing on the Kashmir to highlight the atrocities being faced by the people of Kashmir today.

He said the rights of innocent Kashmiri people were being violated due to Indian draconian laws in the held valley.

The minister said Pakistan would fight case of the Kashmiris at every forum and never step back from its stance.

"A toxic atmosphere has been created in India where violence and even lynching of minorities is commonplace," he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided that he would highlight Kashmir issue at all world forums as an ambassador of Kashmiri people. The prime minister also clearly stated that if India committed any aggression, it would be given a befitting response, he added.

The minister said it was an achievement for Pakistan on diplomatic level that after 1965, the Kashmir issue was discussed at a UN Security Council meeting.

Addressing the participants, the Masood Mufti highlighted Kashmir issue in historical perspective. He said that Indian mind set is 3,000 years old which involved in genocide and atrocities against people of faiths.

Asghar Abid presented his poetry on Kashmir. Ayesha Masood also presented a copy on the books written on Kashmir.

The books written on Kashmir were also displayed at the seminar.

