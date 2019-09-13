UrduPoint.com
National Book Foundation (NBF) Placed Under Education Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:06 PM

National Book Foundation (NBF) placed under Education Ministry

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification to place the National Book Foundation (NBF) under the Ministry of Education and Professional Training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Cabinet Division has issued a notification to place the National Book Foundation (NBF) under the Ministry of education and Professional Training.

The initiative is aimed at further improving the functioning and efficiency of the Foundation, the Notification said on Friday.

It pointed out that the Federal Cabinet had formally approved the transferof National Book Foundation from National History & Literary Heritage Divisionto the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

