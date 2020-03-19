UrduPoint.com
National Book Foundation (NBF) Registers 11,000 Members To Provide Books On Discounted Rates

Thu 19th March 2020

National Book Foundation (NBF) has completed the set target of 11 thousand membership in year 2019 under Reader Club Scheme to provide books to the readers on discounted rates

The membership is open till May to increase the number of memberships and to facilitate books on low-priced rates in year 2020.

Readers Club Scheme is the most attractive scheme of the foundation for the book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme, an official said here on Thursday.

He said that NBF is promoting book reading culture in country by offering books on inexpensive rates.

He said that to get membership there is only need of copy of National Identity Card (NIC) and 2 passport size photos.

He said that through Reader Club Scheme a member can get books on 55 percent discounted rates adding that membership fee is Rs 110.

He said that he book lovers can apply again to get membership and the scheme will be closed after completing the set target for year 2020.

He said that Readers Club Scheme was started from the advent of September last year on first come first serve basis at NBF Head Office as well as other regional branches and attracted a number of book lovers.

A number of readers visited the head office of NBF in capital, regional offices and Shehr-i-Kitab throughout the year for getting membership of this scheme to avail maximum benefit out of this scheme, he stated.

