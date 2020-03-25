UrduPoint.com
National Book Foundation (NBF) Suspends All Its Activities Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:04 PM

National Book Foundation (NBF) suspends all its activities due to Coronavirus

With an unfortunate developing situation on Coronavirus in the country National Book Foundation (NBF) has postponed it's National Annual Book Fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :With an unfortunate developing situation on Coronavirus in the country National Book Foundation (NBF) has postponed it's National Annual Book Fair.

The NBF has suspended its all activities and public gatherings immediately till further orders. The annual Book Fair would be rescheduled after overcoming the Coronavirus situation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

