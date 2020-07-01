UrduPoint.com
National Book Foundation To Open Membership Drive In July

Wed 01st July 2020

National Book Foundation(NBF) has planned to open a membership drive in first week of July under Readers Club Scheme to provide books on discounted rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) has planned to open a membership drive in first week of July under Readers Club Scheme to provide books on discounted rates. Readers Club Scheme was the most popular development scheme and through this it a member can get books on 55 percent discounted rates. The membership drive will be opened in more than 50 main cities and membership fee restricted to Rs 110. According to an official, Readers Club Scheme attracts number of book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme. The membership drive will continue for three months to facilitate books on low-priced rates.

He said that to get membership there is only need of copy of National Identity Card (NIC) and 2 passport size photos. He said that the membership would be preferred on first come first serve basis at NBF Head Office as well as other regional branches. He said that NBF was promoting book reading culture in country by offering books on inexpensive rates. He said that after membership drive, NBF will take series of innovative projects including the formation of Village Book Clubs, City Book Clubs, Children's Book Clubs etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

